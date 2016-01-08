Megadeth Premiere New Song, "Dystopia"

Megadeth—with their new guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, in tow—have premiered the title track from their new album, Dystopia.

The disc will be released January 22.

"There's panic and there's chaos rampant in the streets, where useless thoughts of peace are met with rage," sings frontman Dave Mustaine in the track, which also features the handiwork of guest drummer Chris Adler of Lamb of God.

"One of the things that was great about having Chris come in was he's been a fan for 30 years and he was able to say, 'Well, this is the stuff I like about my Megadeth,'" Mustaine told Rolling Stone last year. "And it was, 'OK, cool.'" Mustaine also called Kiko "an amazing musician, very well-rounded."

Megadeth will be hitting the road in support of the record next month with a North American trek that kicks off in Dallas February 20 and ends in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, May 26.