“It's disappointing when someone you admire talks out their ass about you”: Megadeth fire back at Peter Frampton – who claimed the band damaged a stage during their soundcheck

After Megadeth and Frampton were both forced to cancel live dates at the same venue, Dave Mustaine has issued a strongly worded response to Frampton's claim it was the heavy metal group's fault

Megadeth have fired back at Peter Frampton, who recently claimed he was forced to cancel a live show because the heavy metal outfit had damaged the stage during their soundcheck a few nights before.

It truly is the guitar beef that has taken everyone by surprise. Both acts were scheduled to play at the Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway earlier this month, but both were forced to cancel at the last minute.

