Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Denies Endorsing Rick Santorum for President

Earlier this week, we reported on a new interview with Dave Mustaine in which he weighed in on the presidential race in 2012, saying, "I'm just hoping that whatever is in the White House next year is a Republican."

Mustaine then went through the major candidates, giving his opinion on each. Seemingly, the guitarist looked most favorably upon Rick Santorum, and a variety of media outlets took this as an official endorsement.

Now, Mustaine has issued a statement rebuking these reports, saying, "Contrary to how some people have interpreted my words, I have not endorsed any presidential candidate. What I did say was that I hope to see a Republican in the White House. I’ve seen good qualities in all the candidates but by no means have made my choice yet. I respect the fact that Santorum took time off from his campaign to be with his sick daughter, but I never used the word ‘endorse.’”

You can read Mustaine's original statement here.