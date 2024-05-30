“It’s weird. It’s glitchy. Sometimes it’s its own animal. But it is a little kitty cat”: Meet the Meowdulator, a pedal that makes your guitar sound like a cat (yes, really)

The world's first guitar cat synthesizer pedal has three meow controllers and eight unique voicings, ranging from Staccato Kitten to Acid Kitty Synth

Gear shop B's Music Shop has launched a new guitar pedal that caters to all the cat lovers out there. The new cat-in-a-stompbox, the Meowdulator, was created in collaboration with Cusack Music and does exactly what it says on the tin.

Apart from turning your guitar into a full-blown cat simulator, the pedal has some interesting parameters that make for innovative, albeit very feline-like sounds. All three control knobs are labeled as “meow” and dial up the intensity of the “meows.” According to B's Music Shop, “this monophonic synth lets you explore a range of bizarre and delightful cat sounds, from staccato kittens to glitchy robot cats.” 

