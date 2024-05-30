“It’s weird. It’s glitchy. Sometimes it’s its own animal. But it is a little kitty cat”: Meet the Meowdulator, a pedal that makes your guitar sound like a cat (yes, really)

Gear shop B's Music Shop has launched a new guitar pedal that caters to all the cat lovers out there. The new cat-in-a-stompbox, the Meowdulator, was created in collaboration with Cusack Music and does exactly what it says on the tin.

Apart from turning your guitar into a full-blown cat simulator, the pedal has some interesting parameters that make for innovative, albeit very feline-like sounds. All three control knobs are labeled as “meow” and dial up the intensity of the “meows.” According to B's Music Shop, “this monophonic synth lets you explore a range of bizarre and delightful cat sounds, from staccato kittens to glitchy robot cats.”

There are eight voicings, aptly named Staccato Kitten, Staccato Cat, Staccato Sad Cat, Mad Cat Synth, Acid Kitty Synth, Kitty Scream Synth, Little Mew, and Randomized Sample. Each has its quirky characteristics, ranging from Staccato Kitten's very high-pitched meow to Mad Cat Synth robotic cat sounds. Plus, if you press and hold the footswitch, you also get a purring sound as a treat.

A post shared by B’s Music Shop (@bsmusicshop) A photo posted by on

B's Music Shop owner Brian Hansen explains how this pedal came about. “This is not a dirt box. This is unlike anything else we've ever worked on. It started as half a joke and apparently it could be done. So we have made the world's first guitar cat synthesizer,” he says.

“I don't know exactly what to tell you about it, other than it's weird. It's glitchy. Sometimes it's its own animal. But it is a little kitty cat, and we hope it makes you happy and you have some fun with it.”

Gear content creator Harp Lady demoed the pedal on guitar, harp, and synth, showing that this pedal can add a meowy touch to all instruments. She even managed to incorporate the Meowdulator into a song.

Quirky guitar pedals are all the range, with Ground Control's Tamagotchi-inspired UwU taking the internet by storm early this year.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're specifically looking to purr-fect your songs with the Meowdulator, this pedal will set you back $199.99, and the first batch is already sold out. For more information, visit B's Music Shop.