"Metal" Mike Chlasciak Streaming New Song, "Hell No!"

"Metal" Mike Chlasciak — former Halford guitarist and frequent Guitar World contributer — is now streaming a new song, "Hell No!," online. Head to his official website to check it out.

"Hell No!" is taken from Mike's upcoming solo album, The Metalworker, and features the vocal talents of Carlos Zema. The single will be available via iTunes, Amazon and other digital music outlets next Tuesday, May 22.

em>The Metalworker is due out sometime this summer.

For the latest Guitar World content from "Metal" Mike himself, check out his "Metal For Life" column here.