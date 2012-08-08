Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork Announce Fall US Monkees Tour

The three surviving members of The Monkees -- Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork -- will hit the road in November for a brief 12-date tour.

The performances will mark Nesmith's first live appearances with the band since 1997.

The news follows the death of former Monkee Davy Jones, who died of a heart attack on February 29. Jones, Dolenz and Tork have toured frequently as The Monkees since reforming in the mid-'80s.

The tour will kick off at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido, California, on November 8 and will wrap up at New York City's Beacon Theatre on December 2.

The shows will feature a selection of the band's hits, including “Last Train To Clarksville,” “I’m A Believer” and “Pleasant Valley Sunday." Some songs will be performed for the first time since the 1960s. The shows also will feature a full multimedia evening of music, rare films and one-of-a-kind photos, all of which will honor Jones.

Speaking of events honoring Jones, the David T. Jones Memorial / Monkees Convention will take place March 1, 2 and 3, 2013, at the Sheraton Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event will feature appearances by Dolenz and Tork. Visit Monkeesconvention.com for the details.

The Monkees 2012 Tour Dates:

November

8 California Center for the Arts Escondido, CA

9 The Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA

10 Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

11 Flint Center for the Performing Arts Cupertino, CA

15 State Theatre Minneapolis, MN

16 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

17 Lakewood Civic Auditorium Cleveland, OH

18 The Center For The Arts Buffalo, NY

29 Keswick Theatre Philadelphia, PA

30 State Theatre Regional Arts Center New Brunswick, NJ

December

1 The Paramount Huntington, NY

2 The Beacon Theatre New York, NY

For more information, visit The Monkees Official Website.