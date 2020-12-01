Mr. Black unveils its latest ultra-versatile BBD modulation pedal, the Analog Chorus/Vibrato Deluxe

Portland-based pedal company Mr. Black has announced its latest feature-packed stompbox – the Analog Chorus/Vibrato Deluxe.

As its name suggests, the new pedal is a Bucket Brigade-powered chorus and pitch vibrato unit, boasting variable base delay-time and a host of other handy features.

An expansion of Mr. Black's three-knob Analog Chorus/Vibrato, the new pedal adds Shine (high-end roll-off) and Lag (BBD delay) knobs, a tap-tempo footswitch and four selectable analog waveforms – Triangle, Square, Sine and Glitch/Random.

These controls – in conjunction with a Wet/Dry mix knob and Width and Rate dials, the latter of which boasts an LFO speed range between 60ms and 2.36s – allow for the creation of a pretty diverse range of sounds.

The company also claims the unit has “incredible fidelity, headroom, and dynamic content”, and can run at up to 18V DC.

The Analog Chorus/Vibrato Deluxe is available now for $329.95. For more information, head over to Mr. Black Pedals.