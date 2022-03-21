Gibson-backed virtual fundraiser MusicCares: Music on a Mission returns for 2022

Gibson has teamed-up with Recording Academy charity MusiCares once again for the 2022 iteration of their Music On A Mission online fundraiser.

This year’s show takes place on Wednesday March 30 at 5pm PT/8pm ET via online streaming platform Mandolin, and will feature performances from the likes of Brandi Carlile (pictured above), Shawn Colvin, Jason Isbell, Jesse & Joy, k.d. lang, and Fantastic Negrito.

On top of the live streams, there will be a previously unseen performance from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, which was recorded for the charity prior to Petty’s death in 2017.

MusiCares specialises in looking after the health and wellbeing of people who work in the music industry, running preventative programs, as well as offering emergency and recovery support.

The Music On A Mission fundraiser was first launched last year in collaboration with Gibson in order to support live music workers affected by the pandemic.

The 2021 event sold more than 17,000 tickets and raised more than $2 million for live music professionals who had been left out of work or in need of support due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"MusiCares does so much for our music community, the critical care and aid they provide is needed now more than ever in recent years," says Gibson’s Elizabeth Heidt.

“As a key partner of Gibson Gives, it is not only our honor, but also our duty to help bring Music on a Mission back, and to continue to raise awareness and funds for MusiCares."

Tickets cost $25 and 100% of the funds go towards MusicCares. If you’re interested in supporting the charity and watching the event, head to Mandolin to buy tickets for MusicCares: Music On A Mission.