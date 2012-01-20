NAMM 2012: DigiTech iStomp Pedal Video Demo

As we reported earlier, DigiTech introduced its new iStomp pedal Wednesday at a special 2012 Winter NAMM show preview.

DigiTech is calling the pedal the "future of the stompbox." Yes, it looks like a typical stombox -- a footswitch and four knobs -- but the difference is it can become virtually any pedal you like.

Check out the demo video below to see how it's done.

For more about DigiTech, head to their official website right here. And be sure to check out all the latest NAMM videos, photos and new-product information at our special NAMM 2012 page.