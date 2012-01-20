NAMM 2012: Video Update on Eventide's Space Reverb (and Beyond) Pedal

Yesterday, Guitar World checked out the Eventide booth at the 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim and learned about the all-new updates to the critically acclaimed Space reverb (and beyond) pedal, which was recently featured in the pages of GW.

The biggest change is the new Freeze feature -- but you need to check out the video below to see for yourself.

For more about Eventide, check out their official website.

