NAMM 2020 video: Eric Johnson shows us around his new Fender ‘Virginia’ Stratocaster

NAMM 2020: One of the NAMM show's biggest gear announcements thus far has unquestionably been Fender's unveiling of three immaculate signature electric guitars, among them the Eric Johnson ‘Virginia’ Stratocaster.

A recreation of Johnson's 1954 ‘Virginia’ Stratocaster - which appears on his iconic Ah Via Musicom album - the guitar features a rare rift/quartersawn sassafras body, lacquer finish, custom wiring and much more.

Luckily for us, GW Digital Editor-in-Chief Michael Astley-Brown had the chance to sit down with the man himself to discuss the guitar, and each of its unique components.

You can check out the illuminating interview in its entirety above. As always, be sure to also check out the full spectrum of our NAMM coverage as well.