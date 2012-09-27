Neil Young and Crazy Horse Debut Video for "Walk Like a Giant"

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have just premiered a video for a slimmed-down version of their sixteen-plus-minute new track "Walk Like a Giant." Watch it below.

"Walk Like a Giant" is one of three tracks to push past the sixteen-minute mark on the second of two 2012 releases from Young and his Crazy Horse comrades, Psychedelic Pill. The album follows Americana, which was released earlier this year and features the band covering classic American folk songs.

Psychedelic Pill is out October 30 as a 2-CD set and will be made available in November as a triple-vinyl release.