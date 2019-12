Next month, Neil Young and Crazy Horse will release their new album, Americana, via Reprise records. The album contains interpretations of American standards like "Clementine," "Gallows Pole" and yes, even "She'll Be Comin' 'Round the Mountain."

Our first taste of Americana comes by way of a new music video (of sorts) for the track, "Oh Susannah," which you can view below.

Americana is the first of two albums Young says he and Crazy Horse have in the works. The album is out May 5.