New Documentary, 'Under African Skies,' Chronicles Creation and Influence of Paul Simon's 'Graceland' Album

A new documentary, Under African Skies, chronicles the creation and lasting influence of Paul Simon's 1986 album, Graceland, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The film, which was directed by Joe Berlinger, recently made its Sundance Film Festival premiere and will make its US TV premiere on A&E this spring. The film also will screen at several worldwide festivals in May and enjoy a limited theatrical engagement in New York and Los Angeles starting May 11.

In honor of the album's 25th anniversary, Legacy Recordings is offering several 25th-anniversary versions of the album on June 5, including a box set, CD/DVD, vinyl and more.

Check out the trailer for Under African Skies below.

For more about the celebration surrounding the 25th anniversary of Graceland,head here.