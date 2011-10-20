New Releases by I Declare War and Casino Madrid Available Now; Tours Announced

Artery Recordings’ final releases of 2011 are now available in stores and all digital service providers.

Seattle’s I Declare War is back with their sophomore Artery Recordings album, the self-entitled I Declare War. San Diego screamo/metalcore rockers Casino Madrid are offering Robots, the first album since their recent signing to the label. Both albums came out October 11.

I Declare War is produced by Andreas Magnusson (The Black Dahlia Murder, Haste The Day). The album is the first the band recorded with new vocalist, Jamie Hanks. The band has created a series of making-of videos from the studio that are available here.

I Declare War’s self-titled sophomore album can be purchased on iTunes here. They will be on tour with MyChildren MyBride, Within The Ruins, Lionheart and The Plot In You this November and December in support of I Declare War.

Casino Madrid’s Robots was produced by Will Puntey (Lamb Of God, Suicide Silence, For Today), and features the unique metal/electronic blend that Casino Madrid has made their signature sound. The album is available for purchase on iTunes here.

Casino Madrid will hit the road this fall with fellow Artery Recordings artist A Bullet For Pretty Boy plus The Great Commision, The Air I Breathe, The Plot In You and Legacy. (Tour dates below).

CASINO MADRID TOUR DATES:

Oct 19 – Troy, OH – The Rec

Oct 22 – Smithtown, NY – Smithtown Masonic Temple

Oct 23 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Loft

Oct 27 – Toledo, OH – Frankies

Oct 28 – Detroit, MI – The Hayloft

Oct 29 – Barrington, IL – Rock Room

Nov 1 – Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews

Nov 2 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar

Nov 3 – Springfield, MO – Outland Ballroom

Nov 6 – Fort Worth, TX – Tom Cats West

Nov 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Hypnotic Lounge

I DECLARE WAR TOUR DATES:

11/12 Worcester MA @ Palladium (Vanna DVD Shoot)

11/13 Allentown, PA @ Crocodile Rock

11/14 Richmond, VA @ Kingdom

11/17 Charleston, SC @ Jimbo's Rock Lounge

11/18 Douglasville, GA @ The 7 Venue

11/20 Ft Lauderdale, FL @ The Speak Easy

11/22 Mobile, AL @ Alabama Music Box

11/23 Montgomery, AL @ Iceberg Lounge

11/25 Evansville, IN @ Boney Junes

11/26 Joliet, IL @ Mojoes

11/29 Omaha, NE @ Sokol Underground

11/30 Wichita, KS @ The Scene-ary

12/1 Tulsa, OK @ Marquee Theatre

12/2 Lubbock, TX @ Jake's