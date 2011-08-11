Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor Posts Sample of Film Score for 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo'

Trent Reznor -- or rather, Oscar-winning film composer Trent Reznor -- has just posted a sample of his score for their upcoming movie, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, online. You can hear it below.

The below clip marks the second piece of music to emmerge from the score, the first being a cover of Led Zeppelin's "The Immigrant Song," features the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O on vocals. You can hear that here.

The movie, based on the popular novel by Stieg Larsson, marks Reznor's second collaboration with director David Fincher (Fight Club.) The first was The Social Network, which nabbed Reznor and collaborator Atticus Ross the Oscar for best motion picture score.

The film, a remake of an earlier film based on the same novel, stars Daniel Craig and is expected to be released late this year.