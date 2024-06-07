“I'm not gonna try and play this, are you crazy?!”: This nine-year-old’s lightning-quick arpeggio workout has players apologizing to their guitars

The child prodigy has the internet aghast with his jaw-droppingly fast and smooth arpeggio acrobatics

Maituo
(Image credit: maituoguitarlujunxi Instagram)

Child prodigies are hardly a new sensation, but few have come along and blown minds with such speed and fluency as nine-year-old, Maituo. 

Born in China, in March 2015, presumably with a guitar in his hand, he has been documenting his playing journey on Instagram and YouTube, where he has earned over 164,000 fans. 

