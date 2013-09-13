'Not Dead Yet' Jason Becker Benefit Set for September 19

The Jason Becker Special Needs Trust and ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) have announced a special screening of Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet, the award-winning documentary about the life and music of guitarist Jason Becker.

The evening also will feature live performances by rock/metal musicians from Anthrax, Armored Saint, Fates Warning, Rollins Band, Mother Superior and more.

The event — Not Dead Yet: Movie and Music to End ALS — will take place 7 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.) September 19 at Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco.

General admission ($50) includes a light dinner buffet (while supplies last); $75 VIP tickets include the dinner buffet, reserved seating, a signed event poster and a meet-and-greet with Becker and the participating musicians. The event is a benefit for the Jason Becker Special Needs Trust and ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI).

The details:

WHAT: Not Dead Yet: Movie and Music to End ALS, made possible by a contribution from Cytokinetics.

WHERE: Bimbo’s 365 Club, 1025 Columbus Ave., San Francisco, California, 415-474-0365, info@bimbos365club.com.

WHEN: 7 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.) Thursday, September 19.

HOW MUCH: $50 GA, $75 VIP. Click HERE to order.