Watch Nuno Bettencourt shred Van Halen's Hot for Teacher – on a Strat

By Jackson Maxwell
published

In a long-form chat with Rick Beato, Bettencourt also discussed a part of EVH's guitar arc that “nobody talks about”

Nuno Bettencourt taps on Rick Beato's Fender Stratocaster
(Image credit: Rick Beato/YouTube)

Late last month, Extreme electric guitar wizard Nuno Bettencourt sat down for a (very) wide-ranging conversation with YouTube guitar star Rick Beato.

Among the many topics the two guitarists touched on over the course of the feature length-and-then-some chat was Eddie Van Halen, with – among other anecdotes – Bettencourt revealing that he had a "horrible nightmare" of a time playing through Van Halen's rig.

EVH – who himself was a big fan of Bettencourt's – came up again during the discussion's final segment, during which Beato handed Bettencourt some six-strings from his own collection to play.

Among these was an Olympic White Fender Stratocaster, on which Bettencourt spontaneously had a go at Van Halen's 1984 classic, Hot for Teacher.

“I remember being young and Hot for Teacher came on the radio for the first time,” Bettencourt tells Beato. 

“What a great solo, my god,” Bettencourt enthuses after replaying the song's trademark parts, with varying degrees of success, from memory. “With that groove – who writes a solo to that fucking groove?”

Hot for Teacher, Bettencourt goes on to say, is also an example of something in the progression of Van Halen's playing that, in his view, “nobody talks about.”

“Every album,“ Bettencourt posits, “it [Van Halen's tone] got cleaner. By the time you get to 1984 – [and] you hear the isolated tracks, it's fucking clean! It just got cleaner and cleaner and cleaner [with each album]. 

“People don't do that," he explains, “it's usually the other way around.” 

In 2014, Eddie Van Halen revealed in a Guitar World interview that the reason his guitar sound grew progressively drier as his band's career progressed was his dislike of the effects that were slathered onto Van Halen's self-titled, 1978 debut album.

“That [the gradually cleaner guitar tones] came from my dislike of that EMT plate reverb that our first album is bathed in,” the late guitar hero said. “It had its time and place, but it strikes a bad nerve with my brother [Alex Van Halen, the band's drummer] and me.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.