Oakland University Student Suspended for Writing 'Hot For Teacher' Essay

This story comes to us via 7 Action News in Rochester, Michigan.

An Oakland University writing student was recently suspended from the college for writing an essay titled "Hot For Teacher." The essay was deemed inappropriate by his professor, who was neither flattered nor amused by the student's assignment.

Oh, and did I mention the student was 56 and married?

“The fact is she’s an attractive woman. I see lots of attractive women that I don’t hit on, but I wrote about it,” said Joseph Corlett, the Advanced Critical Writing student in question, who insists his wife was even okay with the wording of the essay.

Corlett plans to appeal his year-long suspension, and will presumably not be writing the follow-up essay titled "Drop Dead Legs" anytime soon.

You can read the full story here.