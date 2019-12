According to frontman Dexter Holland, The Offspring have just finished work on their as-yet-untitled new album.

Speaking via the group's Twitter account, Holland simply wrote, "Leaving the studio in Hollywood now. The record is finished."

The band's last full-length effort was 2008's Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace, which was produced by Bob Rock.

Rock also is handling production duties for the band's new album, which will be their ninth studio full-length.