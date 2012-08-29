Oktober Guitars Announces Guitar Giveaway Contest

Oktober Guitars has announced that every six months they will be giving away a new guitar.

The first guitar that will be given away is the Mark Gallagher Tele, also known as the MGT, which was modeled after the Raven guitarist’s old warhorse guitar. Musicians and fans within the USA can enter to win with details on the Oktober Guitars Facebook fan page. The winner will be selected on Septmeber 28, 2012.

Fans will have a chance to win by clicking on the unique link and visiting the Oktober Guitars Facebook fan page, give the page a “like” and completing a short entry form. The winner will be selected at random, and then announced on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information please visit oktoberguitars.com