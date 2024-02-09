On sale now! Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: Queen's Greatest Songs Track By Track – By Brian May

The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale now! Click here to purchase a single copy, or click here to subscribe.

Cover Feature:

Queen's Brian May speaks exclusively to Total Guitar Magazine, discussing the creative process behind the band's greatest songs, including 'Another One Bites The Dust', 'Flash', 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and more! Plus! Get the lowdown on Brian's trademark playing techniques, learn three classic Queen riffs and master the band's epic track 'A Kind Of Magic' with TG's full tab.

Interviews:

• Yard Act

In a radical new album, Yard Act are blurring the lines between post-punk and hip-hop. Guitarist Sam Shipstone reveals how it was made – with sampling, ‘cheapo’ gear and an experimental approach to tone

• Ihsahn

In an extraordinary double album, former Emperor guitarist Ihsahn delivers new material in two contrasting versions: metal and orchestral. Read TG's exclusive interview

• Sleater-Kinney

Alt-rock trailblazers Sleater-Kinney were making bassless records long before The White Stripes and The Black Keys came along. As co-leader Carrie Brownstein tells TG: “The power comes from the conversation that the two guitars are having with each other”

• Marc Ribot

As one of the best session players in the business, Marc Ribot has recorded with Tom Waits, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and many more. And when he’s creating his own music, anything goes

Learn To Play:

• Bring Me The Horizon - Kool-Aid

• Queen - A Kind Of Magic

• U2 - One

Gear Reviews:

• Gibson Les Paul Modern Lite

• Fender Highway Series Dreadnought

• Shergold Provocateur Standard SP12

• Sterling by Music Man St. Vincent Goldie

• MXR M309 Joshua Ambient Echo

Plus!

• Exclusive interview! Kid Kapichi

• Pickup Music lesson: 12-bar jazz-blues

• Overdrive essentials

