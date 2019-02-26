One of the Rarest Boss Pedals in Existence in Now Available for Purchase

A 1998 gold DS-1 Distortion, one of Boss’ rarest pedals of all time, is available for purchase on Reverb.com.

The golden stompbox, produced to commemorate the shipment of 6,000,000 Boss pedals, boasts the phrase “to celebrate 6,000,000 units, Feb 28, 1998” on its footswitch just below the Boss logo. Additionally, the standard input and output labels are replaced with "Oct 1977" and "Feb 1998" referencing the date of the first-ever Boss pedal and that of the 6,000,000 shipped milestone.

The listing for the rare pedal comes courtesy of Portuguese retailer Rui’s Gear Bazaar. The included description reads in part:

“This commemorative model celebrates the achievement of six million BOSS compact effects shipped worldwide, and was produced in a special limited edition in February 1998.”

The description goes on to say that the gold DS-1 is “the rarest of the rare, and was only presented to overseas joint venture firms, in honor of their great contribution to BOSS sales. In general, replicas of this model often lack the function of the original, but the insides of this DS-1 are exactly the same as the original.

“In other words, if you plug in a guitar, it'll give you distortion. The inscriptions on the input and output jack also enhance the box's elegance.''

Currently, the list price of the gold DS-1 is as eye-popping as its finish—$7,025.86. It does, however, come with free shipping.

You can check out the full listing here.