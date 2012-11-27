Paul Gilbert Posts Music Video for "Enemies (In Jail)"

Over the holiday, Paul Gilbert posted a new music video for his song "Enemies (In Jail)," the lead-off track from his new album, Vibrato.

The video was illustrated by Ben Dewey, with editing by Vicente and Fernando Cordero.

The track features Gilbert on guitar and vocals, Emi Gilbert on keyboards and vocals, Kelly LeMieux on bass and Thomas Lang on drums.

Vibrato was released October 16 on Shrapnel Records, and you can check it out on Amazon.com right here.

Gilbert and his band will perform January 9 at the House of Blues in Hollywood. For more about Gilbert, his upcoming shows and the new album, visit his official website and Facebook page.