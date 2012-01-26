Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder Reunite on New McCartney Album

It was 30 years ago this spring -- March 1982 -- that Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder topped the US and UK charts with their duet, "Ebony and Ivory," off McCartney's Tug Of War album.

The release of McCartney's new album, Kisses On The Bottom, sees them reunited on one track, "Only Our Hearts," one of two McCartney compositions on the album, which is, for the most part, a collection of standards McCartney grew up listening to as a kid.

"Stevie came along to the studio in LA and he listened to the track for about 10 minutes and he totally got it," McCartney said. "He just went to the mic and within 20 minutes had nailed this dynamite solo. When you listen you just think, 'How do you come up with that?' But it's just because he is a genius, that's why'."

Wonder joined McCartney at LA's Capitol Studios to record the track.

Kisses On The Bottom, which also features Eric Clapton and Diana Krall and her band, is out February 7. The single, "My Valentine," is already available on iTunes.