Paul McCartney Comments on New Album Title, 'Kisses On The Bottom'; Reveals Album Art

More than a few eyebrows were raised when Sir Paul McCartney announced that the title of his upcoming solo album will be Kisses On The Bottom (artwork below.)

McCartney has decided to shed a bit of light on the title, which he explains comes from a cover of Fats Waller's 1935 hit "I’m Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself a Letter," which is on the new album.

The title is taken directly from a line in the lyrics that reads: "I’m gonna write words oh so sweet / They’re gonna knock me off of my feet / A lot of kisses on the bottom / I’ll be glad I got ‘em."

Kisses on the Bottom, which features mainly covers as well as two new tracks, will be released February 7.