Paul McCartney to Reissue 'McCartney' and 'McCartney II'

Two solo Paul McCartney albums released 10 years apart -- 1970's McCartney and 1980's McCartney II -- will be reiussed June 14 by MPL and the Concord Music Group.

The albums will be available in multiple configurations featuring remastered rare and unreleased audio and video content with deluxe packaging.

Both albums are truly "solo" albums, since McCartney played all the instruments on both efforts. McCartney, the former Beatle's solo debut, reached No. 1 and featured "Every Night," "Junk" and "Maybe I'm Amazed."

McCartney II was McCartney's return to solo work after recording and touring for nine years with his 1970s band, Wings. The album, which reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom and No. 3 in the United States, featured "Coming Up," "Waterfalls" and "Temporary Secretary."

McCartney personally supervised all aspects of these two reissues. The remastering work was done at Abbey Road in London by the same team who remastered the complete Beatles' catalogue.

Both albums will be available in a variety of formats. McCartney will be made available as a 2-disc (2 CD) special edition featuring the original remastered album plus seven bonus audio tracks including the previously unreleased outtakes "Suicide" and "Don't Cry Baby," plus a rare live 1979 recording of "Maybe I'm Amazed."

The reissue will also be made available as a 3-disc (2 CD, 1 DVD) deluxe edition, which includes an exclusive bonus DVD featuring rare and previously unseen footage, a 128-page hard-bound book containing exclusive and unpublished photos by Paul and Linda McCartney, original album artwork, downloadable hi-res audio versions of the remastered album and bonus audio tracks, an illustrated history of the making of the album, and expanded track-by-track information for the two audio discs as well as detailed historical information on the film content.

McCartney II will also be made available as a 2-disc (2 CD) special edition featuring the original remastered album plus eight bonus tracks including B-sides and alternative versions. The bonus audio CD includes the No. 1 hit "Coming Up (Live At Glasgow)" and holiday perennial "Wonderful Christmastime," released in late 1979.

The 4-disc (3 CD, 1 DVD) deluxe edition of McCartney II not only includes an exclusive bonus DVD featuring rare and previously unseen footage (including performances of "Coming Up" and the new video for the unreleased track "Blue Sway") but also eight rare bonus audio tracks exclusive to this edition.

The McCartney II deluxe edition contains a 128-page hard bound book featuring many previously unpublished photos by Linda McCartney, original album and single artwork, downloadable hi-res audio versions of the remastered album, an illustrated history of the making of the album, and expanded track-by-track information for all three audio discs plus detailed historical information on the film content.

Both original remastered albums and bonus audio content will also be issued as 2-disc 180gm audiophile vinyl editions, which will come with an MP3 download of all included audio. Lastly, the special and deluxe versions of McCartney and McCartney II will be made available digitally worldwide.