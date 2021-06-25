With the success of his Signature Gristle-Tone pickup set for Telecaster guitars, it was no surprise when Greg asked Fishman to explore the possibilities of Fluence technology applied to the P90.

Like his Gristle-Tone Tele set, Greg’s Signature Series P90s are deeply rooted in tradition, and then un-rooted in sounds that only Greg can conjure – satisfying all his lascivious P90 needs.

The Gristletone P90's eliminate hum, noise and feedback leaving all that you love about P90's and nothing you don't.

(Image credit: fishman)

Like all Fluence pickups, the P90 can be powered by either a standard 9V battery or a Fluence Rechargeable Battery pack, and are available as aftermarket, body-mount, drop-in replacements, or as original equipment in Greg’s Gristle 90 Signature Reverend guitar.



For more information about Fishman Fluence Signature Gristle-Tone pickups, see your favorite Fishman dealer, or click here