With the success of his Signature Gristle-Tone pickup set for Telecaster guitars, it was no surprise when Greg asked Fishman to explore the possibilities of Fluence technology applied to the P90.
Like his Gristle-Tone Tele set, Greg’s Signature Series P90s are deeply rooted in tradition, and then un-rooted in sounds that only Greg can conjure – satisfying all his lascivious P90 needs.
The Gristletone P90's eliminate hum, noise and feedback leaving all that you love about P90's and nothing you don't.
Like all Fluence pickups, the P90 can be powered by either a standard 9V battery or a Fluence Rechargeable Battery pack, and are available as aftermarket, body-mount, drop-in replacements, or as original equipment in Greg’s Gristle 90 Signature Reverend guitar.
For more information about Fishman Fluence Signature Gristle-Tone pickups, see your favorite Fishman dealer, or click here