Czech Republic-based builder Furch unveiled its color line of acoustic guitars several years back, consisting of seven models – Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Violet – as well as the customizable Rainbow Series, all made of the highest-grade premium tonewoods and constructed using high-precision manufacturing.

Guitar World has had the opportunity to try out Orange, Green and Violet series guitars, but just recently had the chance to experience a top-of-the-line Red Series model. And we wasted no time putting it in Tech Editor Paul Riario’s hands to take for a spin.

Not surprisingly, he was blown away by the “incredibly gorgeous and exquisite sounding” Red Master’s Choice, which boasts a Sitka spruce soundboard and Indian rosewood back and sides with a sunburst finish.

(Image credit: Furch Guitars)

There’s also a Soft-V African mahogany neck with Furch’s CNR System – a revolutionary design that guarantees lasting stability and allows the neck relief to be adjusted with an unsurpassed degree of accuracy – as well as a figured ziricote fingerboard, Gotoh 510 Silver Patina tuners, ebony bridge pins and a TUSQ zero fret and fully compensated saddle.

All these top-notch features are augmented by premium visual appointments, including a concentric-ring rosette, koa binding and tail decoration, and a ziricote bridge, fingerboard and headstock overlay. Additionally, the fingerboard features front mother-of-pearl leaf inlays with a similar shape, rendered in green abalone, adorning the headstock, and a proprietary Full-Pore High-Gloss Finish.

Finally, the guitar is fitted with an LR Baggs Stagepro Anthem system, which combines a bridge pickup, an internal microphone and a side-mounted preamp for a wealth of rich acoustic tones.

(Image credit: Furch Guitars)

As for those tones? The Red Master’s Choice features a soundboard and back plate individually tuned using the company’s proprietary technology to enhance the guitar’s tonal properties to the highest level, providing “a crystalline clear, harmonically rich, balanced and highly dynamic sound across the entire spectrum.”

Says Paul, “The Furch Red Master’s Choice acoustic combines premium materials and state-of-the-art craftsmanship and technology, making it an attractive world-class acoustic with a distinctive tone and eye-catching looks. Definitely check it out.”

To heed Paul’s advice, head to Furch Guitars.