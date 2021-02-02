Czech Republic-based Furch unveiled its color line of acoustic guitars several years back, consisting of seven models – Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Violet – as well as the customizable Rainbow Series, all made of the highest-grade premium tonewoods and constructed using high-precision manufacturing.

One of the more top-of-the-line offerings in the range is the Orange Series, designed using all of Furch’s key technologies with maximum attention to detail.

Orange Series guitars boast high-grade AAA Sitka spruce tops, with back and sides of Indian rosewood or black walnut.

Other features include a unique Full-Pore High-Gloss Finish for improved resonance, as well as soft V-profile necks and ebony fingerboards.

(Image credit: Furch Guitars)

The high-quality materials extend to the aesthetic appointments, which include a pearl fingerboard inlay and contrasting maple body, fingerboard and headstock binding, as well as a purfling and rosette decorated with a discreet strip of Redheart wood.

What’s more, the Orange Series, like all Furch color line guitars, features proprietary state-of-the-art technologies that include soundboard voicing – which tunes the top plate to achieve unrivaled acoustic properties – as well as the Furch CNR System, a revolutionary neck design that guarantees lasting stability and allows the neck relief to be adjusted with an unsurpassed degree of accuracy.

As for how they sound? Bluegrass virtuoso Sierra Hull is here to demonstrate, using an Orange Series Master’s Choice, which boasts an Orchestra model body shape with a cutaway, as well as an LR Baggs Stagepro Anthem System that combines a bridge pickup, an internal microphone and a side-mounted preamp.

There’s also a flamed maple body, fingerboard and headstock binding, padauk purfling and concentric-ring rosette and flower-shaped mother-of-pearl fingerboard inlays.

The Orange Master’s Choice, Hull observes, has a “really sweet tone.”

And it’s a looker, too. “It’s complete with a sunburst finish. A very beautiful guitar,” she adds.

To learn more about the Orange Master’s Choice, head to Furch Guitars.