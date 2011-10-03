Paul Stanley on Possibility of Kiss/Lady Gaga Collaboration: "Anything's Possible"

In a new interview with LA Weekly, Kiss frontman Paul Stanley revealed that he wouldn't rule out a collaboration with Lady Gaga.

When asked of whether not he could ever see his band collaborating with the pop singer and noted Kiss fan, Stanley had only this to say: "Anything's possible. She's terrific, and it's not improbable."

Of course, this could all be promo leading up to the release of Kiss' new album, Monster, which is tentatively due in early 2012, but Kiss has done wackier things before...