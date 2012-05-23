Pearl Jam to Co-Headline Jay Z's Made In America Festival

Pearl Jam have been announced as one of the headlining acts for the Budweiser Made in America Festival, which is set to take place in Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 1 and 2.

The festival is being organized by rapper/entrepreneur Jay Z, who promised an eclectic lineup when he first announced plans for the festival some weeks ago.

"Whenever I enter into a project, I try to hit on some touch points. The first thing is: Is it great?" Jay Z said in a press conference last week. "The second one is: Is it gonna push the culture forward?"

Pearl Jam broke the news of their involvement early, posting the following message to their Facebook page earlier this week, "Pearl Jam will officially be joining the lineup for the first ever Made In America Festival on Labor Day Weekend."

Other acts set to perform include Skrillex, Odd Future, Passion Pit, Dirty Projectors, D'Angelo and more.