Periphery Premiere New Music Video —Check Out "Ragnarock"

Periphery's new music video for "Ragnarock" can be seen below.

The video, which was shot during the 2013 edition of Summer Slaughter in the US, was directed by Jeff Holcomb. It's from the band's latest album, Periphery II: This Time It's Personal.

From the band:

"Periphery will put the wraps on the most successful year of their career with a monstrous North American headlining tour that looks to be an event that progressive metal and rock fans will talk about for ages. The much-anticipated 'This Tour Is Personal' trek, sponsored by Jackson Guitars, ToonTrack, Guitar World and All In Merch, kicks off October 11 and features Born of Osiris, Dead Letter Circus and Twelve Foot Ninja."

You can check out all the dates below the video (NOTE: More dates will be announced soon).

PERIPHERY ON TOUR 2013