Photo Gallery: Porcupine Tree's Steven Wilson Visits Guitar World

Porcupine Tree guitarist Steven Wilson recently visited Guitar World for a photo shoot, and to speak with us about his new solo record, Grace for Drowning. The record will be released on September 26, and our profile on Wilson will appear in an upcoming issue of the magazine.

Grace for Drowning is Wilson's second solo album, and the follow-up to 2009’s Insurgentes. Wilson, a noted audiophile, is releasing the new material primarily as a Blu-Ray video disc, with music in 5.1 surround sound and accompanying video content for every song.

“For me the golden period for music was the late sixties and early seventies, when the album became the primary means of artistic expression, when musicians liberated themselves from the three minute pop song format, and started to draw on jazz and classical music especially, combining it with the spirit of psychedelia to create 'journeys in sound' I guess you could call them," says Wilson. "So without being retro, Grace for Drowning is a kind of homage to that spirit."