Photo Gallery: Slash and Chuck D Join Anthrax Onstage at LA's House of Blues

Last night in Hollywood, Anthrax, who are headlining the Metal Alliance Tour, played to a sold-out crowd at the House of Blues. But the fans got a little more than Anthrax playing their Among The Living album front-to-back, or songs from their new covers EP, Anthems.

Joining Anthrax on stage for their AC/DC cover of "T.N.T." was none other than Slash, who played lead on the song. Later in the show, Chuck D came out for "Bring The Noise," the song Anthrax and Public Enemy recorded together in 1991.

Also in the House last night were Slayer's Kerry King, John Tempesta from the Cult, Justin Chandellor from Tool, Dethklok/Metalocalpyse's Brendon Small and actor/musician Brian Posehn.

The Metal Alliance Tour, that also features Exodus, High on Fire, Municipal Waste and Holy Grail, will be touring through late April. The remaining dates are below.

March

28 Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

29 Roseland Ballroom, Portland, OR

30 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

31 Showbox, Seattle, WA

April

2 Summit Music, Denver, CO

4 First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

5 House of Blues, Chicago, IL

6 St. Andrews Hall, Detroit, MI

7 Bogart's, Cincinnati, OH

9 House of Blues, Dallas, TX

10 House of Blues, Houston, TX

12 House of Blues, Orlando, FL

13 Tremont Music Hall, Charlotte, NC

14 Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

16 House of Blues, Cleveland, OH

18 Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA

19 Palladium/Metal Fest, Worcester, MA

20 Irving Plaza, New York, NY

21 Irving Plaza, New York, NY

Photos: Stephanie Cabral