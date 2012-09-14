Pierce the Veil: Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Warped Tour

This past July we caught up with Pierce the Veil at the New Jersey PNC Bank Arts Center stop on the Vans Warped Tour.
We spent the day shadowing guitarist Tony Perry to get the real scoop on what makes Pierce the Veil one of the hottest up-and-coming bands in the scene.
To read all the juicy details of what Perry and his crew got into—from the girls and booze to bike riding and guitars—pick up a copy of our October issue.
But in the meantime, you can whet your appetite with the following candid gallery from that day, shot by photographer Jonathan Pushnik.
Image 1 of 23
Image 2 of 23
Image 3 of 23
Image 4 of 23
Image 5 of 23
Image 6 of 23
Image 7 of 23
Image 8 of 23
Image 9 of 23
Image 10 of 23
Image 11 of 23
Image 12 of 23
Image 13 of 23
Image 14 of 23
Image 15 of 23
Image 16 of 23
Image 17 of 23
Image 18 of 23
Image 19 of 23
Image 20 of 23
Image 21 of 23
Image 22 of 23
Image 23 of 23