Pierce the Veil: Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Warped Tour

This past July we caught up with Pierce the Veil at the New Jersey PNC Bank Arts Center stop on the Vans Warped Tour.

We spent the day shadowing guitarist Tony Perry to get the real scoop on what makes Pierce the Veil one of the hottest up-and-coming bands in the scene.

To read all the juicy details of what Perry and his crew got into—from the girls and booze to bike riding and guitars—pick up a copy of our October issue.

But in the meantime, you can whet your appetite with the following candid gallery from that day, shot by photographer Jonathan Pushnik.