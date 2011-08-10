Pigtronix Announces Release of Class A Boost

Pigtronix Class A Boost is the final word in high-performance guitar preamps. This pedal’s elegant exterior and single-knob layout cloth an ingenious Class A J-FET design that will fatten up the sound of any instrument or sound source.

Featuring discreet transistor topology (no opamps) this device can boost passive or active pickups and even line level signals up to 20db without ever clipping. Perfectly flat frequency response from 20Hz to 20kHz ensures that your instrument’s tone and expressive character remain intact as signal power is increased.

The Class A Boost’s noise free performance allows you to put the effect anywhere in your pedal chain. It adds punch and extra output when placed after a classic overdrive or will happily push your gain pedals into new levels of saturation. The Class A Boost is also ideal for hitting the front end of a tube amp to achieve an added layer of sweetness and fat tone without unwanted clipping or noise.

The Class A Boost runs fine on a standard 9Bvolt supply, but ships with a Pigtronix 18Bvolt adapter in order to achieve superior headroom and maximum punch. Make your sound 1 louder with this handsomely dressed, JBFET masterpiece from Pigtronix.

“Pigtronix Class A Boost is crucial to my sound because it makes my guitar tone clearer and louder, without adding distortion.” -- Eric Krasno (Soulive)

Pigtronix Class A Boost carries a list price of $149 and is available at Pigtronix dealers everywhere. Check out the Class A Boost and the whole line of 2011 Pigtronix effects at www.pigtronix.com.