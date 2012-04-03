Pink Floyd's 'The Story Of Wish You Were Here,' Coming to DVD in June

The Story of Wish You Were Here -- a DVD/Blu-ray about Pink Floyd's classic 1975 album -- will be released June 26 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

The DVD is authorized by the surviving members of the band and was made with their involvement and cooperation.

Wish You Were Here, which was released in September 1975, was the followup to The Dark Side Of The Moon. It went straight to No. 1 in the UK and the US and topped the charts around the world.

The DVD tells the story of the making of the album and features new interviews with Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Nick Mason, plus and archive interviews with the late Richard Wright. Also included are sleeve designer Storm Thorgerson, vocalist Roy Harper, front-cover “burning man” Ronnie Rondell and other people involved with the album.

In addition, original recording engineer Brian Humphries revisits the master tapes at London's Abbey Road Studios to illustrate aspects of the songs’ construction.

The band members discuss the album’s themes of absence, the greed of the music business and former band member Syd Barrett, who is famously celebrated in “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” which opens and closes the album. The program also covers the unexpected visit Barrett paid to Abbey Road during the recording, the difficulties of the early recording sessions and how the decision to split “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” into two sections was the catalyst for the album’s successful completion.

The DVD and Blu-ray releases contain additional bonus material not featured in the TV broadcast version, including further interviews with Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Nick Mason plus Roger Waters and David Gilmour performing excerpts from the Wish You Were Here album.