Polyphia Detail 'Look But Don’t Touch' U.S. Tour

Polyphia have announced the Look But Don’t Touch tour, which kicks off April 1 in New Orleans and wraps May 5 in Dallas. Support on all shows will come from I the Mighty and Tides of Man.

Polyphia’s most recent album, New Levels New Devils, was released October 12 via Equal Vision Records. The band worked with a cast of hip-hop and electronic producers on the record, which also features guest spots from guitarists Ichika, Mateus Asato, Jason Richardson, Chon’s Hansel and Camarena and Covet’s Yvette Young.

In an interview with Guitar World, Polyphia guitarist Scott LePage discussed the band’s unique approach to their music: “The main goal for us is just to have fun,” Page explained. “We want to make music that sounds like the music we love, which is hip-hop and pop and all that stuff, and do it with the guitar. Tim’s [Tim Henson] main influences are Jimi Hendrix and stuff like that. And I’m super into Stevie Ray Vaughan. So we certainly have our pentatonic-scale guitar-player influences. And then we’re trying to put that together with the whole world of hip-hop and electronic-based music. Because we think both of those things are cool as fuck, you New Orleans and wraps May 5 in Dallas. Support on all shows will come from I the Mighty and Tides of Man.

Check out all tour dates below. For more information or to purchase tickets, head over to Polyphia.com.

Polyphia "Look But Don't Touch" tour dates:

4/1 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish House of Blues

4/2 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury

4/3 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

4/4 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

4/5 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live

4/6 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

4/7 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan

4/9 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

4/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

4/11 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

4/12 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

4/13 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

4/14 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

4/15 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

4/17 – Grand Rapids, WI @ The Pyramid Scheme

4/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Southgate House Revival

4/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel

4/20 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

4/22 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

4/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue

4/25 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

4/26 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

4/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

4/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

5/1 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

5/2 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

5/4 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

5/5 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues