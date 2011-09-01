Preview Video for Jack White, Insane Clown Posse Collaboration Posted Online

As previously reported, Jack White is producing a new single from everyone's favorite duo of deranged, rapping circus folk, the Insane Clown Posse.

If that's not shocking enough, the piece is actually a "cover" of a tune by Mozart titled ""Leck Mich Im Arsch," or literally translated into English, "lick me in the arse."

In case you haven't heard the tune yet, head here to give it a listen.

Now, it appears there's a promo video of sorts floating around featuring White along with his new cohorts, Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope. You can watch it below.