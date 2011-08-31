Jack White Produces Insane Clown Posse Cover of Mozart Song

Update: Now With Audio!

Yes, that is in fact a picture of Jack White with the Insane Clown Posse you see to the left. Stop rubbing your eyes.

In another surprise move from White's Third Man Records, the latest release on the label will be releasing a Jack White-produced song by ICP that reworks a classic -- and we mean classic -- song by none other than Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The song in question is an infamous tune written by Mozart in 1782 titled "Leck Mich Im Arsch," which literally translated into English means, "Lick me in the arse."

The song was thought to have been originally written as a party piece for Mozart's friends.

According to the official press release, "This 2011 version of "Leck Mich Im Arsch" marries Mozart's melody (and lyrics sung in operatic German) with ICP's poignant lyrical addition in English and Jeff the B's monster-riffs, letting the whole thing tie together in the most beautiful of ways."

This must be one of those miracles ICP are always talking about...

Insane Clown Posse - Leck Mich Im Arsch by Third Man Records