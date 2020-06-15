Here at Guitar World, we certainly see a lot of delay pedals come and go, to the point where - especially with the ever-growing boutique market - it takes a lot for a new unit to really stand out.

One pedal that does exactly that though is JAM Pedals' new Delay Llama Xtreme unit, an impressively-spec'd stompbox that'll thrill both delay traditionalists and sonic pioneers alike.

Intrigued by its formidable specs and the pedigree of its predecessor, the Delay Llama, we had Guitar World's resident gear connoisseur and expert, Paul Riario, put the Delay Llama Xtreme to the test to see if it was impressive sonically as it is on paper. You can check out his full demo above.

Featuring 4 presets, 800ms of delay time, tap tempo with subdivisions, a hold function, kill-dry, trails and true bypass modes, a delay time expression pedal/CV input, a remote tap tempo input and remote preset selection input, this pedal is absolutely packed to the gills with useful features.

Most impressive though, are its four 'Xtreme' trail effects, which - as you can see in the demo above - are an absolutely joy to lose yourself in.

The Delay Llama Xtreme is available now for $339. For more info, head on over to JAM Pedals.