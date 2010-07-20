Ratt Vocalist Recovers from Surgery; Band Back on the Road

Due to emergency hernia surgery, vocalist Stephen Pearcy was recently forced to cancel a string of European dates; however, the Ratt family is happy to report he has made a full recovery and is eager to get back on the road, with dates featuring Germany's Scorpions.

“Despite the forced break with my surgery, I'm feeling better and being out here on tour with the Scorpions is rehabilitating, to say the least,” Pearcy said. “We’re doing different songs from Infestation and they are going over great! We’re mixing up our set and kicking some ass. It’s a Scorpion sting with some Ratt n’ Roll!"

Ratt tour dates:

July 21 – Nokia Live - Grand Prairie, TX (w. Scorpions)

July 22 – Warehouse Live – Houston, TX

July 23 – AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX (w. Scorpions)

July 25 – Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City, OK (Rock N America Music Fest)

July 29 – Key Club – Los Angeles, CA

July 31 – 910 Live – Tempe, AZ

Aug 1 – Pacific Amphitheatre / FAIR - Costa Mesa, CA (Orange County Fair)

Aug 3 – Oakland Metro – Oakland, CA

Aug 4 – Raley Field - Sacramento, CA (w. Scorpions)

Aug 5 – The Monte Carlo Hotel and Casino – Las Vegas, NV

Aug 6 – Warnors Theatre – Fresno, CA

Aug 7 – 4th & B – San Diego, CA

Aug 13 – Scriba Town Inn Summer Concert - Oswego, NY

Aug 14 – Atlantic City Hilton Resort Grand Theatre - Atlantic City, NJ

Aug 20 – Northwoods Rock Rally - Glen Fora, WI

Sept 4 – Speaking Rock Event Center – El Paso, TX

Sept 17 – Shrine Mosque – Springfield, MO (w. Skid Row)

Sept 18 – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights, MO