Readers Poll: The Best Guns N' Roses 'Use Your Illusion' Song

When we asked our readers and the Guns N' Roses fans of the world to vote for their favorite track from GNR's classic twin albums, Use Your Illusion I and II, little did we expect that the poll would tally more than 27,000 votes!

You've spoken loud and clear, and you'll find the results of the poll below.

Be sure to keep an eye out for later this week when we count down every track from the Use Your Illusion albums from worst to best, with commentary. We'll also be comparing your list to ours to see how they stack up!

Readers Poll: The Best Use Your Illusion Song

30. "Bad Apples"

29. "Back Off Bitch"

28. "Shotgun Blues"

27. "You Ain't The First"

26. "The Garden"

25. "Live and Let Die"

24. "Dust N' Bones"

23. "Bad Obsession"

22. "Garden of Eden"

21. "Double Talkin' Jive"

20. "Pretty Tied Up"

19. "Right Next Door To Hell"

18. "My World"

17. "Don't Cry" (alt. lyrics)

16. "Yesterdays"

15. "So Fine"

14. "14 Years"

13. "Dead Horse"

12. "Breakdown"

11. "Perfect Crime"

10. "Don't Damn Me"

09. "Knockin' On Heaven's Door"

08. "Locomotive"

07. "Don't Cry"

06. "You Could Be Mine"

05 "Coma"

04. "November Rain"

03. "Civil War"

02. "Get In The Ring"

And your number one song...

01. Estranged