We haven’t stopped raving about Positive Grid's BIAS FX 2 guitar amp and effects software since its release, declaring it “so good you may never want to go back to playing a 'real world' amp or pedalboard again.” Now you can check it out at an even lower price – up to 60% off.

And it’s not hard to see why we love it. In addition to a greatly expanded selection of amps and effects from the original BIAS FX, the new iteration also features the mind-blowing Guitar Match feature, which can transform any one of your guitars into a Strat, Tele, Gretsch, ES-335, Charvel and much more.

The function is simple: choose a favorite guitar, match its body style and pickup configuration, analyze notes at different pickup settings and fret positions and you’re good to go.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Otherwise, the BIAS FX 2 is completely re-engineered from the original, with a higher-resolution DSP engine and hundreds of improvements, including an extensive collection of all-new and revamped amps, pedals and HD racks, new Fuzz, Time and Harmonizer modelers, 10 new studio rack processors and a looper and recorder that allow new performance capabilities.

To witness just how great-sounding, easy-to-use and flexible the BIAS FX 2 is, check out this video from YouTube guitarist Cláudio Santos, who demonstrates the versatility of the Positive Grid Bias FX 2 plugin with five epic guitar tones from five famous guitarists: Eddie Van Halen, Gary Moore, the Edge, Mark Knopfler and “Dimebag" Darrell.

Clearly, whether you’re craving vintage creamy tones, aggressive ‘70s hard rock sounds, ringing, chime-y cleans or aggressive modern grind, the BIAS FX 2 has you covered – and then some.

And there's no better time than now to get your hands on one. Currently, Positive Grid is offering a last minute holiday deal, through which you can get up to 60% off on BIAS software products.

For more information on the BIAS FX 2, head to Positive Grid.