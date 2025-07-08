“A bold step forward in modern amp design”: Blackstar goes up against Boss and Positive Grid with the ID:X – a next-gen modeling amp with newly developed tech that isn’t afraid of the competition

Introducing ID:X | A Cut Above | Blackstar - YouTube Watch On

Blackstar has unveiled its answer to the Boss Katana and Positive Grid Spark with the ID:X – a new series of modeling amps that the firm believes will usher in a new generation of guitar amps.

Though relatively diverse, the modeling amp sphere is largely seen to be controlled by two major players, because while the Fender Mustang and Line 6 Catalyst are serious contenders in the market, it is the Katana and Spark ranges that consistently get drawn into the conversation for best modeling amp out there.

Blackstar, who has launched its own efforts to make a dent in the market in the past, is now determined to tip the scales in its favor, launching a next generation ID amp that, in the firm’s own words, will go “head-to-head with the current market leader”.

Now, it doesn’t specify which market leader it’s eyeing up, but as mentioned, the Katana seems like a safe bet. As such, the ID:X will inevitably be held up against Boss’ flagship guitar amp – and, since it’s been launched in 50 and 100 watt formats, there are plenty of comparisons to make.

At a glance, the ID:X offers six amp ‘Voices’ – the same as the Katana – and provides a generous control panel that offers a three-band EQ (where Bass and Treble double as Resonance and Presence parameters) as well as Gain and Master output knobs.

There’s also Blackstar’s prized Infinite Shape Feature (ISF) control, which lets players fan between ‘British’ and ‘American’ amp sounds, and a section for onboard effects – Modulation, Delay, Reverb and Pre-FX among them.

What’s also neat is that the ID:X lets players cycle between a number of onboard effects and tweak them ad hoc thanks to additional effect control parameters, while a Response section moves the amp between EL34, EL84 and 6L6 tube response tones.

Other appointments include a Power mode for reduced wattage (like the Katana) and buttons for recalling selected presets. These patches – 99 of them can be created and stored – can be kept track of thanks to the discreet OLED display screen atop the panel.

To make it a true Blackstar amp, though, the ID:X is fitted with some firm-only features, such as its IR-based CabRig function for speaker and mic simulation, and – perhaps the real kicker – newly developed In The Room tech.

In essence, In The Room is designed to perform exactly as you’d expect, and creates “the experience of standing next to an amp while you play, rather than the most studio focussed tones of traditionally captured IRs”. Those various tube amp response modes play into the In The Room function.

A bevy of connectivity options – USB-C, headphone out, line out, MIDI and XLR jacks for the 100W ID:X – also make the cut.

And, like the Katana range, this could be just the start for a potentially burgeoning ID:X range. Could we see other combos, heads and cabs enter the family at some point? We wouldn’t bet against it.

“ID:X goes head-to-head with the current market leader delivering a streamlined user experience with unmatched sound quality and versatility,” Blackstar says. “Designed for players who want the sound and response of a pro rig without the weight or complexity, ID:X represents a bold step forward in modern amp design.

“Combining hands-on control with studio-quality tone and next-level flexibility, it’s the all-in-one solution today’s guitarists have been waiting for.

US prices are yet to be confirmed, but the ID:X 50 and ID:X100 are available now for £289 and £379, respectively (approx. $392 and $515).

Head over to Blackstar for more info.