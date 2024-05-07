“Open the doors to versatility, creativity, and otherworldly sounds”: Red Witch aims to harness Frank Zappa and Carlos Santana tones with its new sample hold filter pedal – but it’s limited to just 59 units

The Euphemia offers the ability to alter the effect’s speed, aggression, velocity, and wet/dry mix while also unlocking the ‘notched’ EQ sounds of Brian May and Carlos Santana

Red Witch Euphemia
(Image credit: Red Witch)

Red Witch has unveiled its latest stompbox, the Euphemia – a sample hold filter pedal that can also deliver the 'notched' guitar tones of Carlos Santana and Brian May. 

For the uninitiated, a sample and hold pedal takes a series of snapshots of an input signal, with the signal ‘frozen in time’ until the next snapshot. What that creates is a warbling, synthy effect that throws bubbling, randomized frequencies out through your amp. 

Image 1 of 2
Red Witch Euphemia
(Image credit: Red Witch )

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.