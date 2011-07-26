Return To Forever IV Announce 32-City US Summer and Fall Tour

Return To Forever will debut a new lineup on their 32-city US tour this summer and fall.

The lineup -- AKA Return To Forever IV (RTF IV) -- includes Chick Corea (keyboards), Stanley Clarke (bass) and Lenny White (drums) with Mahavishnu Orchestra alum and violin virtuoso Jean-Luc Ponty and guitarist Frank Gambale.

Zappa Plays Zappa, the musical tribute to Frank Zappa that features Dweezil Zappa, will join the bill.

Their ever-evolving set list encompasses an amalgam of Return To Forever classics, highlights from each member’s solo repertoire and brand-new songs written for the RTF IV lineup. You can check out recent set lists here.

“Since all the guys in the band are such good composers, I wanted to have everyone’s compositions add to the new RTF IV vibe," Corea said. "So we all agreed: Let’s open it up — which is the way we like it, and I think the way the fans like it too.”

Return To Forever/Zappa Plays Zappa Summer/Fall Tour 2011: