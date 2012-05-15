Return To Forever Announce New Lineup and Album, 'The Mothership Returns'

On June 19, Return To Forever will release a new three-disc album, The Mothership Returns, via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

The new album is also an opportunity for Return To Forever to unveil their new lineup -- keyboardist/pianist Chick Corea, bassist Stanley Clarke and drummer Lenny White, plus new members violinist Jean Luc-Ponty and guitarist Frank Gambale.

The album will be released as an eight-panel digipak with two CDs, a Dolby 5.1 Surround-Sound DVD and a substantial booklet.

The DVD contains full live performances of “After The Cosmic Rain” and "The Romantic Warrior,” plus as an elongated trailer for the upcoming film documentary, The Story Of Return To Forever, and an hour-plus-long bonus film, Return To Forever: Inside The Music. The film includes live footage and interviews of the band members discussing the tracks on the CDs.

The music covers various eras of Return To Forever (This is band's fourth incarnation) as well as classic songs from the individual artist’s catalogs.

